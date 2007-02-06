  Bike Week announced as 16-24 June 2007

Bike Week, the UK’s annual “celebration of cycling”, is 16–24 June this year. More than 1500 local cycling events and rides are expected to attract at least 250,000 participants, half of whom will be new or returning to cycling. Bike Week is the only UK nationwide promotion of all kinds of cycling activities for cyclists of all abilities. It includes pre-Bike Week cycling skills training and “Dr Bike” free cycle safety checks to help get “more people cycling more often”.

This year Bike Week is promoting cycling as the everyday sport. Many fun events will be aimed at novice or lapsed cyclists, including children and young families. Hundreds of Bike2Work rides are being organised by local authorities, NHS trusts, other employers and workplace bicycle user groups, helping to reduce the number of unnecessary daily car journeys by commuters.

Most Bike Week events are free to enter. Some will raise funds for charities, including Leukaemia Research. Organisers range from local authorities to cycling clubs, National Cycle Network volunteer rangers to campaigning groups. All Bike Week and Bike2Work events and rides will be listed at the website below.