More Meccano Spyke robot details emerge

Mecanno has announced more details of its robotic set Spyke announced earlier this month at CES in Las Vegas.



The robot, which we suspect will be a direct competitor to Lego's Mindstorm set will connect to your computer via a Wi-Fi connection that will allow you to control him from anywhere in the world via the Internet.



Spyke comes with a video camera, a microphone, a loudspeaker and 2 motors and as well as being used as a spy bot can also be used as a VOIP phone and webcam and is compatible with Skype's latest VoIP software - version 3.0 (PC).



Additional to the in-built MP3 player, the robot also comes with motion sensors so it can move into action when movement is detected and either sound the alarm or send you a picture via email.



Like some automated vacuum cleaners, when the battery charge gets low, Spyke returns back to his recharging station automatically.



Instructions in the box include 3 different robots out of the 210 parts and its also compatible with all Meccano parts currently available on the market.



Still no word on pricing and availability in the UK.



We will keep you posted.