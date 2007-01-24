Kids Tri at the Triathlon, Cycling and Running Show at Sandown Park

The 2012 Olympics is in the minds of many young and aspiring athletes. Whatever the sport, the dream of a medal at the London games is spurring on many youngsters to don their trainers and participate in their favourite sport.

At next month’s Triathlon, Cycling and Running Show at Sandown Park, triathlon stars of the future will be competing against each other in the TriSport Coaching "Dare to Dream, Dare to Tri" indoor triathlon.

The competition, which is being organised in conjunction with the British Triathlon South East Association, is designed to give children the opportunity to experience the thrill and fun of multi-sport activity in a safe indoor setting. Taking place on both days of the show – Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 February – youngsters will have the opportunity to try rowing, cycling and running on the specially designed indoor course. There will also be fitness testing, talks on training and nutrition for children and a chance to meet current stars from the triathlon world.

A raffle to win fabulous prizes such as a junior triathlon bike from leading manufacturer Giant, a swim analysis session, 1 year’s junior membership of the British Triathlon Association and a special children’s fitness test worth over £200 will also take place at the show.

There’s plenty for all the family to enjoy at TCR07. Mums and dads can do a spot of shopping amongst the 120-plus exhibitors or, on Sunday 11 February, they can get a spot of exercise by taking part in the Taut 10k run or the TCR07 family fun run.