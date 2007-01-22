Man sells life on eBay
A man in Australia is selling his life on eBay in order to film a documentary about himself and the winning bidder taking over his life.
Nicael Holt, who is computer illiterate and is therefore being helped by his friend Paul, is offering his name, phone number, all possessions, and his social life, and will teach the winning bidder his skills, which include surfing, fire twirling, and handstand.
The man also promises to take up a new identity to free up his prior identity to the winner bidder. He promises a 4 week training course that includes “6 Jokes”, “Training in becoming me (fashion, food, lifestyle, style of seduction, interests)”, “Piercings to the value of $180” and “Haircut like mine”.
Some things are not included, which included degrees, drivers' licence, passport, future inheritance, and formal/legal identity; Holt has also promised not to transfer any debts, but will let the winning bidder have $20 and a sixpack of beer that he's owed.
Currently, the bid stands at AUS$6132, with over 12 hours to go.
- Want to buy SpotMini? Boston Dynamics will sell its robot hellhound
- Best UK deals: AKG C50BT reduced to £59.99
- Watch Boston Dynamics' robots escape the lab
- Ever wonder how your Ocado shopping is picked?
- LittleBits releases four new affordable inventor kits to get kids building
- Ticketmaster sees a future where your face is your ticket
- Elon Musk is 'super serious' about starting a candy company
- What is Android Things and when will the first devices arrive?
- The best Bank Holiday deals: Get a great tech deal
- May the 4th be with you: Best gadgets and toys to celebrate Star Wars day
Comments