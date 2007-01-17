  Top Korean swimmer Tae Hwan Park signs with Speedo

Speedo, the world's leading swimwear brand, has today announced the signing of Tae Hwan Park, a 17-year-old Korean swimmer who is widely considered as one of the best up and coming athletes on the international scene.

Park was hailed most valuable player at the 2006 Asian Games after a memorable 1500m performance where he became the first Asian swimmer in history to break the elusive 15 minute mark, stopping the clock at 14:55:03.

Following his historic performance last year, Park's 2006 world rankings speak for themselves: he is ranked second for the 400m and 1500m freestyle, and eleventh for the 200m freestyle.

Tae Hwan Park's contract with Speedo is announced at an exciting time for the talented young swimmer as he looks forward to the 12th FINA World Championships in Melbourne in March this year and, further ahead, to Beijing in 2008 where he is poised to be a major medal contender.

Commenting on the new signing, Celia Muir, Worldwide Head of Sports Marketing and Sponsorship for Speedo, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Tae Hwan Park to Team Speedo and look forward to supporting him in the coming years. Park is without doubt a very exciting new addition to our team of world-class athletes and his performance this year at just 17 is a great indication of what we can come to expect in the next few years".

Commenting on the signing, Park said: "I have had a good year and I'm satisfied with my results, although I won't get complacent. It is a great honour to be signed by Speedo and I look forward to working with the brand as I continue to train and compete internationally in the lead

up to Beijing 2008".