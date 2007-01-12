CES 2007: WowWee brings Robopanda, Roboquad, Roboboa a Dragonfly and Elvis to life

WowWee, makers of the Robosapien, has launched a new range of robots at CES 2007 in Las Vegas.

Top of the list is the Robopanda, a fun-loving robotic friend. There is no controller – for a completely true-to-life experience, users interact with Robopanda in a natural way by touching or activating his many advanced sensors located though out his body.

In addition, Robopanda’s IR vision and stereo sound sensors allow him to track objects, avoid obstacles and pinpoint sound sources.

Suitable for children 4 years and up the panda will even read stories to you at bedtime, engage you in an interactive game and even sing you a song.

Available later in the year, the Robopanda will cost $229.

Next up is the Roboquad a a four-legged intelligent life form with multidirectional movement capabilities and advanced sensory awareness. Roboquad maneuvers in all directions and at three different speeds. Equipped with a deep IR scanner Roboquad has the ability to spot movements at up to 13 feet, navigate through doorways and detect table edges. It is suitable for 8 year and up and cost almost half at $119 in the US.

At the same time the company has launched the Roboboa, a snake-like robot that is a smart desk light, wake-up alarm, room guard, disco marquee, roving tank, safety light and playful cannon.

More of a remote control toy the company has also launched the FlyTech Dragonfly, the world’s first radio-controlled flying insect. There is a beginner and expert level, depending on your skill level and tail ribbon (included) which helps to restrict flying speed while learning to fly or when navigating tight spaces. It will cost $39.99 when released in the US.

Finally the company has launched the WowWee Alive Elvis, a follow on to the Monkey it released last year.

Launched to coincide with the anniversary of the death of Elvis the Offically licenced product which will go on sale in Graceland is based upon Presley’s ’68 Comeback TV special.

The Elvis robot wll Sing along with Elvis to one of his tunes or learn more about significant events from his life, in his own words. Fans will also be able to operate him with his microphone shaped remote control or get “all shook up” as Elvis interacts autonomously with the environment. You'll also be able to buy a Cartridge featuring eight of Elvis’s greatest hits including “Love Me Tender” and “Hound Dog” and monologues. It will cost $349 when it launches later in the year.