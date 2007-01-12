CES 2007: Dope + Drakkar iDope Eleksen powered iPod Jacket

The company behind ElekTex, the smart fabric technology, has announced that its technology will be included in a new jacket by Dope + Drakkar

Available in Japan, the new duffle coat called the iDope jacket will feature built-in controls for the Apple iPod.

Rather than be woven into the material as play and pause buttons Dope + Drakkar has opted to have a set of simple coloured buttons that in no way show off the technology behind (see pictures)

The technology developed by Eleksen, can already be found in bags from sporting clothes maker O'Neill and bag and accessory maker G-Tech.

The fabric works by knowing where it is being touched responding to the pressure. This information is then interpreted to form an action, which becomes a command to control an electronic device.

The sensors are machine washable and able to be dry cleaned.