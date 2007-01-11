  1. Home
SoundBridge HomeMusic from Pinnacle connects stereo to PC wirelessly

Pinnacle System has introduced another way for you to stream music from your PC to your stereo – via the SoundBridge HomeMusic Player.

The device connects to your stereo so that you can play audio tracks saved on your PC on your stereo via your home Wi-Fi network.

HomeMusic also player internet radio when the computer is switched off, as well as music stored on SD cards.

Powered by its own software, the device has a small display so you can browse your music library and search for certain tracks, as well as create playlists. Although it supports iTunes, you have to download software from the Pinnacle site in order for this to happen, and it is unable to play songs with iTunes DRM.

The SoundBridge HomeMusic is available now for £100.

