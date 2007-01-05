Workout with your favourite celebrity

In the world of fitness, New Year means swelling gym memberships, surging sales in new trainers and snapping up the latest celebrity DVD so you can prance around your lounge. Usually the “resos” only last a few months before the good intentions are dropped for an easier life.

As it is Friday, Pocket-lint had a quick glance at the range of celebrity workout DVDs all begging for your Christmas money this year.

For the young and restless (or red-blooded male) you get to pick from Jennifer Ellison and her West End Workout, or Coleen McLoughlin with her Brand New Body Workout. For the sake of thoroughness, we examined a range of images from the interweb and came to the conclusion that neither specimen had much to lose in the first place.

Perhaps then, Jade’s Shape Challenge offers more for your money – so long as it is not a marathon training guide. If you fancy starting slightly further up the sizing chart, then Michelle McManus presents The Lifeplan, which details the secrets of how she lost a whopping 10 stone.

However, Jennifer Ellison boasts three 30 minute workouts, whereas Michelle McManus boasts six – wait for it – six 15 minutes workouts.

Fans of Coronation Street might want to opt for the WOW! Vicky Entwistle’s Weight off Workout. You might know her as Janice Battersby, but surely fans of the Street will opt for the eye-candy presented by Kim Ryder in her Burn and Firm Workout, we know we would.

We think the award for the best cover has to go to Michelle McManus for sheer guts.