Chelsea v Levski Sofia competition winner announced
|
Lloyd Major from London has won our first competition of our newly launched Competitions page.
The lucky Pocket-lint reader will be off with a mate to see Chelsea play Levski Sofia at Stamford Bridge tomorrow in the last match of the group stages, before they go on to enter the knock out rounds.
All Lloyd had to do was answer a simple question posed by Pocket-lint and Vodafone to win the tickets.
While that competition is clearly over - they have to end sometime - there are still other competitions currently running at the moment including your chance to win a copy of EA's FIFA Manager 07 and a Garmin Nuvi 360 worth over £300.
All you have to do is enter.
Good luck!
