  Inflatable Steam Sauna gives you that Scandinavian feeling in your bathroom

And now for something completely different ... an Inflatable Steam Sauna, which combines the aesthetic appeal of a child's paddling pool with a bouncy castle.

The "sauna" allows you to completely immerse your body in warm steam, with just your head and hands poking out. According to the website, set-up is simple. You fill the steamer with water, inflate the bathtub with the supplied pump, and then put a chair inside it.

After connecting the steamer to the bathtub, you connect it to a plug socket in order to start the steam, which reaches about 45ºC and is controlled by its own timer.

Benefits listed include burning calories and improvement in body tone, although muscle relaxation and "temporary relieve for arthritis and rheumatism" is more likely.

Available now from Prezzybox.com, it costs £139.