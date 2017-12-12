Christmas Gift Guide: Gadgets for inspiration

Not sure what to get that gadget fan in your life for Christmas, or maybe you just want to spoil yourself. Here are some fantastic ideas from stylish backpacks to iPad keyboards to Droid inventor kits.

Using LittleBits' electronic blocks technology and the free Droid Inventor app, kids big and small will be able to teach their R2 Unit robot new tricks and take it on more than 16 missions across the Star Wars universe. Kids can even level-up their inventor expertise and reconfigure their droid to give it new skills, allowing it to be controlled by The Force or similar. The Droid inventor Kit comes with everything kids need to create and customise their R2 Unite straight out of the box.

If you're looking for a backpack that is a much more stylish than something you might go camping with, then look no further than the Kings Backpack from stm. This 22litre capacity bag offers a quilted interior, zippered side pockets for quick access and plenty protection for your laptop thanks to SlingTech protection. The bag also comes with an ingenious CableReady cable-routing channel system that keeps your cords conveniently stowed and out of the way even between compartments so you can power the stuff that matters.

The only keyboard to truly bring a MacBook like experience to the new iPad Pro, This keyboard from Brydge turns the already great iPad into a true workhorse. Crafted from a high-grade aluminium the strong hinges offer a 180-degree viewing angle for working on the go. The backlit keyboard means you can work in dark environments like a night flight or a trendy badly lit coffee shop, you know the one we mean.

The Uprosa cases for the iPhone showcase a range of different scientific images ranging from Adipic Acid crystals to citric acid all when viewed under a microscope. All the slimline cases are just 1mm thick and feature a one-component polycarbonate shell which is durable and lightweight. This case will not only protect your phone from bumps and scratches on the back, left, and right side, but also stand you out from the crowd.

This fast-paced music mixing game gives you a new way to collect, discover and combine favourite tracks. Compete with up to 4 players the aim of the game is to create unexpected song mixes. Keep the music pumping with 3 ways to play: Freestyle, Clash, and Party, while you can expand the game further with specific playlist packs including Hip Hop, Electronic, or Pop.

The Roxi Music Entertainment Device is a state of the art music streaming service with karaoke and quiz functionality built in designed for the whole family to enjoy. Once set up, the device gives you 1-year free access to the Roxi hub, with a vast library of over 29 million tracks to listen to, from the latest hits to golden oldies. A "Sing with the Stars" mode lets you even perform duets with your favourite music megastars.

