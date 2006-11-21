Merrell Spirit Tibet High boots for women

Keep your toes toasty as you head to the slopes in the snug Spirit Tibet High - ideal for those looking for a casual snow boot with a twist. Premium soft leather, with distinctive leather and toggle fastening, is combined with Polartec lining and spun wool collar for the ultimate in luxurious footwear.



All styles in the Spirit collection have a tactile rubber sole with plenty of grip with a funky snowflake design, leaving cool footprints behind you. As with all Merrell footwear, you get form and function combined.



If you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, Merrell offers the ideal footwear for your après ski antics - whether you’re dashing from bar to bar or venturing into the mountains for an Alpine stroll!



Available in timber, seal grey and oyster colours, in sizes 5-11, and coming to all good footwear and outdoors shops near you.