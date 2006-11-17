Blacks launches the exclusive Technicals autumn/winter collection

The exclusive Technicals range has been developed with one major concept in mind – performance. Designed to handle the most extreme weather conditions, these high quality layers utilise the most technical fabrics available, including Hydrotec, Pontetorto Technopile and Polartec in a collection for both men and women.

The hero product in the men’s range is the high performance Nevis Parka (£139.99). The stylish jacket is available in black and as well as being made to withstand extreme conditions, the material used ensures it can also be worn for everyday use. It boasts an 80% white goose down – 500 fill power (that’s how you measure down, in case you didn’t know – the higher the number the better), detachable hood with draw cord adjusters and features an internal mobile phone pocket.

The men’s range showcases an impressive selection of layers, including the Hemisphere Fleece (£99.99) a top that is ideal for outdoor adventures. It is produced with Pontetorto Technopile windshield fleece – one of the best quality fleeces in the world. It also has a scooped back hem with a reflective panel for increased visibility and an elastic shock cord hem adjuster for enhanced comfort during exercise.

Complementing the men’s top layers are the Technicals Trousers (£34.99). They utilise Hydrotec fabrics, ensuring maximum breath-ability coupled with top quality waterproof protection. The trousers have a zipped rear pocket and zipped lower legs and come with a packaway bag, making them perfect for walking, running, cycling and climbing.

For women needing performance clothing for walking, trekking and extensive outdoor activities, Blacks have the Fusion 3 in 1 Jacket (£124.99). The multi-function jacket can be broken down in to different components depending on weather conditions and contains an ultra-warm and removable Polartec inner, as well as an external map pocket on the chest.

The women’s Latitude Down Jacket (£129.99) has a flattering female cut and is produced with a 90% white goose down – 600 fill power. Designed for active females, it boasts a Nanosphere finished fabric and features an “internal entertainment acceptance system” – allowing wearers to connect MP3 players directly into the seams – omitting the need for long headphone wires that can restrict movement and comfort.

The range is completed with the versatile Twin Shores Fleece (£34.99), which can be worn as an every day top layer in mild conditions or used as the micro fleece component in a layered clothing system. The fleece uses a soft touch, anti pilling Polartec material and features side stretch panel for comfort and non-restricted movement.

The Technicals range is available at Blacks stores and is featured on their website below.