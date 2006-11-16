  1. Home
Retailer dabs.com launches dabs.tv for product videos

|
Online electronic retailer dabs.com has launched a dedicated site for showcasing all of their product videos.

Dabs.tv features streaming video clips of a variety of products. The videos show every angle of the device, with a voice over explaining the functions of it.

They could be hugely useful to check out before you buy a product, as they give a good idea of scale and show you more than just the glossy press shot.

Videos are available for search through category, manufacturer, or a combinations; you can also search by name.

Some of the clips also offer a 360º viewing option, as well as the ability to zoom in to check out the detail.

Dabs.com was acquired by BT earlier this year, and offers a variety of IT and technical products.

“Whilst our website has included dabs.tv video content or some time, our new virtual library gives visitors a fresh way to browser our product range that is more engaging than every before.”

