Spencer Smith tackles Ironman Hawaii on pink Planet-X Stealth

This weekend sees the biggest race in the Ironman triathlon calendar - the Ford Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii.

We reported earlier in the year on the sponsorship between Spencer Smith and Planet-X. Continuing something of a strange fetish for Spencer Smith, the Doncaster-based company have created a pink version of their Stealth Pro Carbon.

Spencer will be riding the Hawaii edition bike this weekend. His progress can be followed at ironmanlive.com.

For those interested in the technical specifications of the bike, it breaks down like this (courtesy of "Redbiker" at tritalk.co.uk):

Stealth Pro Carbon Hawaii Edition Pink

Dura Ace 10 Speed drive train

FSA K-Force Carbon Aero TT Chainset

FSA Platinum Pro MegQuad Bottom Bracket

Pro Carbon 101 rear wheel - Custom Tune Mag 160 pink hub - 16 black CX-Ray spokes

Pro Carbon 50 front wheel - Custom Tune Mig 70 pink hub - 16 black CX-Ray spokes

Stealth Full Carbon TT Bars - Hawaii Edition Pink (complete with Hawaiian flower graphics)

Planet-X SL Team Saddle - Pink

Planet-X 3D Forged SL Team Stem

FSA Dual Pivot Brakes

Jagwire Pink Cables

If you are interested in getting in on the pink action, or if you fancy a more normal black Stealth, check out the options on the Planet-X website, links below.