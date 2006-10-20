Spencer Smith tackles Ironman Hawaii on pink Planet-X Stealth
This weekend sees the biggest race in the Ironman triathlon calendar - the Ford Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii.
We reported earlier in the year on the sponsorship between Spencer Smith and Planet-X. Continuing something of a strange fetish for Spencer Smith, the Doncaster-based company have created a pink version of their Stealth Pro Carbon.
Spencer will be riding the Hawaii edition bike this weekend. His progress can be followed at ironmanlive.com.
For those interested in the technical specifications of the bike, it breaks down like this (courtesy of "Redbiker" at tritalk.co.uk):
Stealth Pro Carbon Hawaii Edition Pink
Dura Ace 10 Speed drive train
FSA K-Force Carbon Aero TT Chainset
FSA Platinum Pro MegQuad Bottom Bracket
Pro Carbon 101 rear wheel - Custom Tune Mag 160 pink hub - 16 black CX-Ray spokes
Pro Carbon 50 front wheel - Custom Tune Mig 70 pink hub - 16 black CX-Ray spokes
Stealth Full Carbon TT Bars - Hawaii Edition Pink (complete with Hawaiian flower graphics)
Planet-X SL Team Saddle - Pink
Planet-X 3D Forged SL Team Stem
FSA Dual Pivot Brakes
Jagwire Pink Cables
If you are interested in getting in on the pink action, or if you fancy a more normal black Stealth, check out the options on the Planet-X website, links below.
- Amazing deal: Get the Huawei P20 Pro 128GB with 30GB data for £33 a month
- 7 most ridiculous royal wedding-themed merchandise
- Google might be making a HoloLens-like AR headset called A65
- Broadband Bargains: Save over £380 on TalkTalk 24 month broadband
- Black Friday UK 2018: How to get the best best Black Friday deals in the UK
Comments