  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news

Weird Fish autumn and winter collection

|
1/2  

Sweats, hoodies and gillets feature heavily throughout Weird Fish’s new autumn/winter collection for women, with an emphasis on comfort, durability and exploration.

The range blends modern trends with a hardwearing utility vibe. The collection mixes the brand’s signature Macaroni basic's with fur and cord detailing, combining function with fashion. Khaki and beige tones mix with lilacs and pinks to make the colour palette fun and funky - helping to brighten even the dullest of days!

Weird Fish's signature Macaroni sweater, crew neck basics and canvas cover-ups form the basis of the men's collection. Hardwearing, distressed fabrics blend comfort and durability with masculine sporty designs. Rich base colours of dark blues, beige and khaki's sit against lighter aqua and mint tones to make up a bright colour palette for the harsh winter months to come.

Gutsy heavyweight jackets, designed with warmth and comfort in mind, prepare you for the cold winter season, whilst cord coats and soft fur-lined fleeces make sure you endure the tough, outdoor conditions.

Weird Fish originally imported lifestyle clothing from California for a number of years, before establishing themselves as a brand in 1993. The intention was to produce quality clothing that offered a comfortable, relaxed fit and was not aimed at any specific activity.

Last year Weird Fish opened their flagship in Cardiff's Royal Arcade and they can be found online a

www.weirdfishshop.co.uk
PopularIn Gadgets
Blue's £90 Yeti Nano mic is perfect for YouTubers and streamers
Want a robot dog? Sony will sell Aibo starting in September
Apple's greatest failures; from the Pippin to the Cube these are Apple's unloved devices
Anki Vector is the most adorable toy robot you're ever going to meet
Whoops! Amazon just showed off an unannounced Samsung device
Birthday tech: The most popular in gadgets from the year you were born and beyond
Comments