Cleanaer keeps your house smelling fresh and allergen-free

An inexpensive little device has just been launched to help keep your home dust- and allergen-free, without the need for harsh chemicals.

Cleanaer, which has been tested and endorsed by reliable bodies like the World Health Organization and Imperial College, reduces smoke and dust, allergens, and other “undesirable airborne particles”.

Developed by Aerstream Technology, the compact, 30cm-tall device works by dispersing electrostatically-charged droplets of liquid that bind to airborn particles to drag them to the ground and remove them from the air; it also emits a bit of a fragrance.

Although test results are variable, the National Pollen and Aerobiology Research Unit found it to clear the air by up to 86%, cutting the levels of house dust mite allergen by over half and removing 81% of Fed d1 cat allergen.

Cleanaer runs on two AA batteries, and requires fragrant cartridges that need to be replaced every 60 days or so; the cartridges come in four different “flavours.” The device is available for £29.99 from the