IFA 2006: Commodore launches pocket-sized, Wi-Fi-equipped media player

Commodore has beaten Microsoft to the finish line in launching a new series of products dubbed Gravel that includes a pocket-size media player with wifi.

The linchpin of Gravel, which is a range of consumer electronic devices equipped with Wi-Fi, is the CommodoreWorld online media catalogue.

Gravel In Pocket media player and In Home media box will be able to access the store, which offers music, videos, movies, series, documentaries, and mobile content and will be able to download content with one click.

Gravel In Pocket is a flash-based media player that features a 2.8-inch TFT screen and comes in either 1GB, or 2GB versions. It supports all major audio and visual file formats.

Gravel In Home is a home entertainment centre based around an 80GB internal hard drive and access to CommodoreWorld.

