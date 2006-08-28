New study to take a closer look at gadget allergy

A new study aims to answer, once and for all, the question of whether exposure to electrical equipment can be bad for your health.

With more and more wireless systems being integrated into workplaces, urban areas, and homes, more people are complaining about electromagnetic hypersensitivity.

Ryan Warne, who suffers from it, can’t watch TV for very long, and has to view his computer through binoculars from his hallway, according to a report in the Saturday Telegraph.

The University of Essex is studying the effects of electromagnetic fields on Warne and 263 other people, half of whom complain of the hypersensitivity.

Gro Harlem, the former Norwegian prime minister and secretary-general of the WHO, is said to suffer from symptoms that include headaches, nausea, dizziness and burning sensations when in close proximity to gadgets.

In the past, EHS affected radar operators and electrical supply workers, but the symptoms are cropping up more often thanks to our 21st century lifestyle.