GPS goes pink with the Intempo Buddy
If Mrs Pocket-lint is feeling that your GPS is a bit grey and boring, perhaps you need to get a Buddy.
The Buddy is a new GPS from Intempo Digital that supposedly puts women firmly in the driving seat. Aimed at women, the metallic pink outer casing is decorated with flowers and butterflies and costs £229.
Buddy features a 3.5-inch touchscreen, address search by inputting city, street or postcode and of course Points of Interest to find airports, hotels, bars, restaurants and petrol stations but not, unfortunately the nearest shops.
Buddy can be powered by a car charger or its internal battery which has a typical run time of 3.5 hours.
Buddy comes complete with the car charger, a mains adaptor, car mount and a protective pouch. Additional accessories are available and include a remote control. Buddy is powered by Destinator software, who also provide optional worldwide maps and add-ons.
The unit is available from Argos and select Superdrug stores.
- New Snap Spectacles now available, Snapchat glasses V2
- Get a £50 Argos voucher with a Three SIM-only deal, including 30GB data for £20 a month
- Nike Flyprint: The 3D printed shoe to propel Kipchoge and Farah to London Marathon greatness
- Meet Daisy, Apple's new robot that recycles 200 iPhones in an hour
- Hurry! Ancestry.com's AncestryDNA test is 40% off
- The best BBQ tech for summer 2018
- Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2018 date announced: The road starts here
- What is Android Things and when will the first devices arrive?
- Spotify could unveil in-car music controller at New York event
- The latest Lego Star Wars set is a superb model of the Y-Wing Starfighter
Comments