  GPS goes pink with the Intempo Buddy

If Mrs Pocket-lint is feeling that your GPS is a bit grey and boring, perhaps you need to get a Buddy.

The Buddy is a new GPS from Intempo Digital that supposedly puts women firmly in the driving seat. Aimed at women, the metallic pink outer casing is decorated with flowers and butterflies and costs £229.

Buddy features a 3.5-inch touchscreen, address search by inputting city, street or postcode and of course Points of Interest to find airports, hotels, bars, restaurants and petrol stations but not, unfortunately the nearest shops.

Buddy can be powered by a car charger or its internal battery which has a typical run time of 3.5 hours.

Buddy comes complete with the car charger, a mains adaptor, car mount and a protective pouch. Additional accessories are available and include a remote control. Buddy is powered by Destinator software, who also provide optional worldwide maps and add-ons.

The unit is available from Argos and select Superdrug stores.