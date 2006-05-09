  Pets to stay dry in the rain with the Pet Umbrella

The summer might be approaching, but there is always room for the odd rain shower to spoil your day and get you wet. While you might be able to whip out an umbrella for your self, what about your humble pooch?

In steps the Pet Umbrella of course, that promises to keep your pet dry and comfortable in rain, sleet or snow.

The rather than requiring a space hand or paw, the umbrella hooks to your pet's collar or harness and hovers above them.

For the ultra paranoid, the umbrella is clear so you can get a full view of pet.

Available from the Pet Rescue Store the Pet Umbrella costs $18.99 and 10 percent of the cost goes to the animal rescue organisation of your choice.

Unfortunately the company doesn't ship outside the US.

