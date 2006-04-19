  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news

Foam Factory brings new party format to your home

|
  Foam Factory brings new party format to your home

The summer's almost here, so what better time to replace that dated water pistol with a foam gun?

Firebox.com has decided that its customers must be keen to recreate the fun and games of that Ibiza vibe by recreating your very own foam party in your back garden, or living room if it's raining.

Despite its cartoony appearance, the ?69.99 Foam Factory is a colourful contraption capable of creating up to 55 cubic feet of foam in only 3 minutes.

Simply pour in some tear-free shampoo (supplied), add water, plug it in and watch in awe as the Foam Factory starts to spew suds at an incredible rate.

According to the online shop "You and your friends will be engulfed in foam before you can shout 'pass the loofah'". All you have to take care of is a few scantily-clad guests.

PopularIn Gadgets
Anki Vector is the most adorable toy robot you're ever going to meet
Whoops! Amazon just showed off an unannounced Samsung device
Birthday tech: The most popular in gadgets from the year you were born and beyond
Fancy your own HAL-9000 command computer?
Your TV remote will soon be able to order its own batteries
Future batteries, coming soon: Charge in seconds, last months and power over the air
Comments