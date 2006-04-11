iPod users get Yo Yo Pop Cable Winder
Any iPod owner will know that your MP3 player might look the bees knees, but not after you've wrapped your headphone cable around it.
Of course this is not the first time a company has tried to solve the problem, but the latest attempt is the Cable Yo Yo Pop Cable Winder form iWorld.co.uk.
Costing £6.99, the device works by sticking a Cable Yo Yo Pop on your iPod, a plastic panel with suction cup that attaches to your iPod with a built-in headphone clip.
The device comes with 10 decal stickers so you can also liven-up your iPod and change it as often as you like.
The Pop comes in black and white, with different sticker designs for each colour.
Compatible with all iPods apart from the iPod shuffle, it can be used with or without a case, as an adhesive pad is provided to enable suction.
For more information please visitiworld.co.uk
