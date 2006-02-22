Winter Olympics round-up so far

As the Winter Games continue into the second week, we thought it was time to report on the progress so far.

The medal table is currently being topped by Germany, with 9 Gold, 7 Silver and 5 Bronze medals, followed by Austria, hot favourites for the maximum points prize, then USA and Russia - a familiar line-up in the Winter Games.

The UK is currently sitting in equal 19th, with 1 Silver medal, for the women's Skeleton, won by Shelley Rudman.

Hot favourites from Team GB - in the Bobsleigh and Curling - have failed to win over the competition, but the men's Curling team still stands a chance.

Today attention is mostly focused on the Cross-Country Skiing and the Speed Skating, where the Scandinavians and Chinese respectively are expected to do well.

Also coming out from Turin, officials from GE Healthcare, briefed media on the latest portable ultrasound technologies being utilized in Torino to care for athletes:

"Our mission is to protect the athlete and we can do that better now by bringing ultrasound technology to the field of play", said Dr. Patrick Schamasch, IOC Director, Medical & Scientific department. "Thanks to GE, we now have at our disposal the tools to help the athlete on the field of play."

Carlo Faletti, TOROC's Chief Radiologist, said, "we have performed 67 ultrasounds and 48 MRI's so far in these Games, and we have been able to provide better diagnoses than ever before".

Thanks to LaPresse for the image.