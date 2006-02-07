Hauppauge launch TV recorder for video iPod and Sony PSP

Hauppauge Digital has released a software package enabling consumers to record TV shows on a PC for playback on the Sony's Playstation Portable (PSP), Apple video iPod, and other portable video players.

Called Wing, the package can also be used to convert existing TV recordings to the PSP and iPod format.

Available as a download from Hauppauge's international web site,

www.hauppauge.com/wing

, or from selected UK retailers, the $24.95 package aims to complements Hauppauge's PC-based WinTV-PVR and HVR personal video recorders.

Wing records in H.264, MPEG-4 and Divx formats, and also will record directly to a recordable DVD disk.

The Wing application comes with three components: a plug-in for the popular TitanTV internet based electronic program guide for automatic recording of TV shows, a plug-in for Hauppauge's WinTV Scheduler for manual TV record scheduling, and an off-line recorder which will turn MPEG2 videos into any of the formats supported by Wing.

Wing is currently supported for the following Hauppauge TV tuners:

WinTV-PVR-150, WinTV-PVR-250, WinTV-PVR-350, WinTV-PVR-USB2, WinTV-HVR-900, WinTV-HVR-1100, WinTV-HVR-1300, WinTV-NOVA-T-USB2 and WinTV-NOVA-S+.