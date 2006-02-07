Budweiser and Burton hit slopes with first winter Olympic party

Budweiser and Burton Snowboards have announced plans to host a “Budweiser Boarder Party” at Club Bud during the 2006 Olympic Winter Games in Torino. The party is expected to draw more than 1000 people from a guest list that includes Olympic medal winners, the US Snowboard team, top international snowboarders and other celebrities.

The “Budweiser Boarder Party” will be the first event held at Club Bud, a six-story pyramid-shaped nightclub located on the Po River across from Piazza Vittorio in central Torino. The club includes a distinctive bar, dance floor, DJ tower, video screens and a hot tub.

In addition to the snowboard-themed party, Budweiser will host three other exclusive parties during the Olympic Winter Games including the “SI Party at Club Bud” on Saturday 25 Feb.

“The ‘Budweiser Boarding Party' combines one of the coolest sports with the hottest nightclub in Torino”, said Tony Ponturo, vice president of global media and sports marketing, Anheuser-Busch, Inc. “The excitement of having the world's top snowboarders in attendance makes this one of the most anticipated parties during the Games.”

The party kicks-off with the arrival of the US Snowboard team on the Club Bud red carpet for an appearance following the medal rounds earlier that day. Music will be provided by Grandmaster Flash.

“Burton is proud of all of our international riders and we're stoked to throw them a great party to celebrate their incredible accomplishments”, said Bryan Johnston, vice president of global marketing, Burton.