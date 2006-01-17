Salomon line up 2006 kit for runners and racers

Salomon have stepped-up the pace in performance clothing, launching a number of technical garments which will appeal to runners and racers during the winter months. As the names suggest, they build on the existing popular Raid range of products favoured amongst the Adventure Racing world.

The Raid LS Zip Tech-T features innovative Ultrasound Seamless Technology in which seams are heated together with ultrasound to give a seamless finish. Back Pack engineering maximises comfort with specific patterns, lines and fabrics which increase durability and prevent pack friction, ideal for carrying light loads in races. RRP: £45.00

The XA Raid 3/4 Tight uses the finest fabrics and technology in the places that matter to your skin. Acti-Lite fabric increases ventilation, moisture management and abrasion resistance whilst Acti-Lite Lycra power provides muscle support to increase performance. A must for racing in the wet and mud. Pocket-lint hopes to bring you a detailed review of the 3/4 Tights soon. RRP: £30.00

The Super X Smart-T, features SmartKnit for moisture wicking, ribs for superior durability and mesh for high level breathability. RRP: £25.00

The Fast & Lite II Jacket is incredibly lightweight, and uses light and punched taffeta with Acti-Lite Lycra for added stretch on the back and shoulders, ensuring a comfortable and flexible fit - ideal for running and racing when conditions get more severe. RRP: £55.00

Available in all good sports and outdoor stores from February 2006.