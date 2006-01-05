CES 2006: Nethrone promises comfortable gaming experience

So you've got $2500 (£1500) to spend on a gadget for your living room, what you going to buy? A Netrone gaming chair of course.

In what has to be the most over-engineered chair we've seen in a long time the model is made from anodised, polished or matte aluminium, and polished or chrome plated steel, furthermore you can opt for either gold and chrome or silver and chrome.

Those picky about these things can choose Coffee and Cream, black and grey or coffee and red to fit their livingroom colour scheme.

The chair itself offers a fully reclining, vibrating seat with adjustable headrest and neck support. Additionally the Nethrone comes with adjustable armrests, keyboard, mouse, joystick and writing platforms.

There is even frame support for an LCD monitor as well as the Mac mini, a PS2 and a standard PC.

The company says it will be adding an Xbox360 frame in the near future.