Flash drives go wallet sized

The world's first creditcard-sized Wallet Flash drive has been launched allowing users to store date in their wallets rather than their pockets.

Called the Wallet Flash 1.1, the slim-line device features a double-sided connector to fit into hard-to-reach USB port as well as promising to be waterproof and heat tolerant to withstand more than the daily rigour.

Wallet Flash is currently available with USB2.0 and USB1.1 compatible connectivity and in storage capacities ranging from 128MB to 1GB.

A functional LED indicator tells you if it's in use, and it'll run on a variety of operating systems, including Windows, Linux and MAC OS.

The 12g Wallet Flash comes in five capacities. The 128MB, 256MB, 512MB and 1Gb editions are $29, $49, and $89, $156 respectively.

The Wallet has already been recognized as a CES Innovations 2006 Design and Engineering Showcase Honoree in the Personal Electronics Category.

“The USB flash drive has become an ideal personal storage solution and Wallet Flash provides a stylish and convenient method to stay connected", said Alon Atsmon, CEO of Walletex.