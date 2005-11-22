  Singapore students unveil waterless washing machine

With more and more homes in the UK having water meters fitted, it is only a matter of time before water rather than petrol becomes a commodity to be valued.

Understandably then, using a couple of gallons of water to wash your clothes might become something only the rich can afford to do.

But two Industrial Design students from the National University of Singapore have created a waterless washing machine that removes stains from garments in a few minutes.

The appliance works by using negative ions, compressed air and deodorants to clean clothes rather than the typical water and soap approach.

Industrial design students Wendy Chua, 21, and Gabriel Tan, 23, said they were inspired by the technology in air purifiers, which uses negative ions to clump dirt and bacteria, making it easier for the particles to be sucked out.

It is unsure if or when the product will become commercially available.

We will keep you posted.

