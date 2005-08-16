  JVC launch XA-MP51 and XA-MP101 MP3 players

JVC has launched two flash memory MP3 players in the UK that offer an FM stereo tuner and voice recorder alongside 512Mb and 1Gb storage capacity respectively.

The new models called XA-MP51(512Mb) and XA-MP101(1Gb) both support MP3, WMA, and WMA-DRM music files, plus offer 'drag and drop' transfer via a USB 2.0 connection with a PC.

The relatively small players measure 50.8 x 50.8 x 16.8mm in dimension and weight 30 grams without battery.

JVC is quoting that both players will be able to play for 17-hours non stop on one AAA battery.

An FM tuner and voice recorder are built into each player - allowing a maximum of 16 hours with the XA-MP101 and 8 hours with the XA-MP51 of FM stereo recording and 60 hours with the XA-MP101 and 30 hours with the XA-MP51 of voice recording in ADPCM format.