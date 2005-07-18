  Tivoli Audio launch iSongBook for iPod users

Tivoli Audio, makers of the iPAL has announced the iSongBook Portable iPod Music System. The new device is a weather-resistant speaker and radio built specifically for the iPod.



The unit measures 6.2in high by 11in wide and 2.2in deep coming in slightly wider than the current model. Like the iPAL the unit can be run off of AC or DC power, or using either alkaline or rechargeable batteries.



The difference from the standard SongBook is a flip-down docking station found to the unit's left, a detachable speaker to its right, and an backlit clock radio, alarm, and sleep timer.



Users can “Wake to iPod, radio, or tone” with the alarm, input from non-iPod devices, and output to headphones.



The unit also includes a remote with Album and Playlist controls, integrated cable management, and a built-in charger for NiMH and NiCAD batteries.