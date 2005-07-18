Tivoli Audio launch iSongBook for iPod users
Tivoli Audio, makers of the iPAL has announced the iSongBook Portable iPod Music System. The new device is a weather-resistant speaker and radio built specifically for the iPod.
The unit measures 6.2in high by 11in wide and 2.2in deep coming in slightly wider than the current model. Like the iPAL the unit can be run off of AC or DC power, or using either alkaline or rechargeable batteries.
The difference from the standard SongBook is a flip-down docking station found to the unit's left, a detachable speaker to its right, and an backlit clock radio, alarm, and sleep timer.
Users can “Wake to iPod, radio, or tone” with the alarm, input from non-iPod devices, and output to headphones.
The unit also includes a remote with Album and Playlist controls, integrated cable management, and a built-in charger for NiMH and NiCAD batteries.
- The best Bank Holiday deals: Get a great tech deal
- May the 4th be with you: Best gadgets and toys to celebrate Star Wars day
- Get the Honor 9 Lite for under £135
- Misty II is a programmable toy robot from Sphero spinoff Misty Robotics
- TomTom back with two new sat navs, affordable Go Basic and Go Camper for caravan and camping enthusiasts
- The best portable power banks 2018: Top power packs to take with you
- New Snap Spectacles now available, Snapchat glasses V2
- Nike Flyprint: The 3D printed shoe to propel Kipchoge and Farah to London Marathon greatness
- Meet Daisy, Apple's new robot that recycles 200 iPhones in an hour
- Hurry! Ancestry.com's AncestryDNA test is 40% off
Comments