Pocket-lint sets sail with Sony Vaio
Until Saturday, Pocket-lint will be posting news stories via our office in London and the high seas.
In London, Kenneth Henry will be taking over the reigns while off the coast of France due to the wonders of technology Stuart Miles will be posting news stories and reviews from aboard the Sony Vaio boat.
The 72ft long yacht will be apart of the 12 strong fleet of Global Challenge yachts sailing on the final leg of the Global Challenge around the world yacht race due to be docking into Portsmouth around midday on Saturday.
Starting back in October, the race has already covered 32,000 miles around the world has just 400 more miles left to sail.
You can watch our progress on the Global Challenge website as each of the boats have onboard GPS tracking technology that relays back their position to the website on an hourly basis.
More information can be found athttp://www.globalchallenge2004.com/en/
