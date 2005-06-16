Office pranks on the increase
Chances are you're in an office at the moment working away, but did you know at this very moment you're colleagues are plotting against you, waiting for you to go on that business trip or on holiday.
While the following pictures sent into us by our chum Ben Fone in Australia won't help you cut down that ever-increasing workload or fix the latest security bug in Windows, we couldn't resist sharing them as a warning before the summer holiday season kicks in.
So next time you're off on that business trip, make sure that the following doesn't happen. We especially feel sorry for guy with the keyboard through the desk - that's just keyboard rage and it shouldn't be encouraged.
