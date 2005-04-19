Trust gives you the power to test batteries

Trust, who seem to announce a new gadget, accessory, add-on, plug in every week, have you guessed it announced another. This time its an ingenious way to test the power left in your batteries.

The Trust Battery Power Tester PW-2050 works by placing a battery in the tester. Following that three status indicators on the product make it clear within a second whether the battery is empty, half full or full.

The most common types of battery, such as NiMH, NiCd, alkaline and lithium batteries, can be checked. The tester is suitable for various battery sizes, namely AA, AAA, C, D, N and 9V and means you won't have to buy durcell everytime to see whether you've got any juice left.

The unit is about the size of a credit card in width and thickness meaning you take it with you wherever you go. It also comes supplied with a protective bag and a battery. The product will be available from May for £4.99.