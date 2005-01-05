  Rio launches ce2100 2.5Gb MP3 player at CES

Rio has announced a new MP3 player today at CES in Las Vegas called the ce2100. The player features a 2.5Gb hard disk drive that is capable of holing around 40 hours of MP3 encoded music.

Rio also promises a battery life of 20 hours for the ce2100. The Rio ce2100 is expected to begin shipping in the first quarter of 2005. Priced at £169.

Rio also announced that is it introducing a second colour for the Rio Carbon, giving customers the choice of the original silver version or the new pearl Rio Carbon.

The new coloured Carbon will go on sale at the same time as the new ce2100 and cost £199

We will be getting a hands on look at the Rio ce2100 in two weeks time, so stay tuned.