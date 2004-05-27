  1. Home
iRiver announces specs for its PMP100 Personal Media Centre

|

IRiver has announced its specs for its Personal Media Centre. Amongst other things the player will feature a 3.5-inch colour display and offer 4-5 hours of playback on one charge.

- 3.5" TFT Color Display
- 4 - 5 hours of video Playback
- Video - AVI, ASF, MP4, MPG / DivX 3.x,DivX 4.x, DivX 5.x, Xvid, MPEG-• 1/4 SP, Advanced SP
- Game - 8bit game support
- Photo - JPEG and BMP
- Music - MP3, WMA (level 1, 2A, 2B), ASF, Ogg Vorbis, WAV
- Built in Speaker/Microphone
- Detachable Lithium-Ion Battery
- FM Tuner
- USB 2.0
- USB On The Go - Connect other USB On The Go units and use them together without the need of an computer. For example if you have a digital camera with USB OTG, connect it to the PMP-100 and transfer the images from the camera to the PMP-100.
- Dimensions 139 x 84 x 31mm (5.4 x 3.3 x 1.2in) 9.8oz (0.6 lbs)

The 20GB model (PMP-120) is expected in June or July and the 40GB model (PMP-140) is by the end of this year or early 2005 in the US. No details have been given as to a UK launch date as of yet. We will keep you posted.

