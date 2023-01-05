FiiO's versatile M11S portable music player brings high-res audio to your pocket

(Pocket-lint) - FiiO has announced a new feature-packed high-res portable audio player, the M11S, which offers a versatile approach to improving your music however you’re listening to it.

Alongside its standard 3.5mm headphone jack, there are also 2.5mm and 4.4mm balanced headphone outputs, as well as a dedicated line-out. The M11S supports wireless connectivity too - with LDAC, aptX HD and LHDC compatibility, not to mention AirPlay and DLNA streaming.

The M11S uses dual ES9038Q2M DAC chips, one each for the left and right channels. Add this to FiiO’s newly developed amplifier circuit and you’ve got support for audio files up to 384kHz/DSD256 and the promise of incredible musicality to boot.

It should be powerful too. Under a standard 32-ohm load, the balanced power output is 670mW, with one of the lowest noise floors - the noise the device itself makes - of any portable music player, measuring just 1.9uV. That's 62% lower than the previous generation.

MQA support is on board, which means Tidal users can easily make use of thanks to the M11S running Android 10. Of course other streaming apps, like Qobuz, Apple Music or Spotify, can be downloaded too, and global SRC bypass means you’ll get bit-perfect playback, without restriction.

The final few tricks up the M11S’ sleeve include the ability to use it as a USB DAC - hooked up to your laptop to bypass its internal DAC for the M11S’ superior one - as a Bluetooth amplifier in your hi-fi set up, adding streaming potential to an offline system, or to receive music wirelessly from Apple devices over AirPlay. Not bad at all…



You’ll get a 14-hour battery life from the M11S, plus a five-inch multi-touch HD display and 32GB onboard storage. There’s also a microSD card slot with support for up to 2TB cards.

The best news is you won’t have to wait to get your hands on it. The M11S is available now for £489/$499.

