We tried L'Oreal's Brow Magic and it will definitely make you feel worth it

L’Oréal often uses Consumer Electronic Show (CES) to reveal new prototype devices it has been working on and they are normally excellent in terms of ideas. For 2022, those devices came in the form of the Colorsonic and Coloright.

For 2023, the company may have outdone itself though. The two prototypes revealed at CES come in the form of Hapta and Brow Magic. We've had demos of both, and while Hapta - which is a robotic make up applicator - was very impressive in action, it's the Brow Magic device that's won us over.

What is L’Oréal's Brow Magic and how does it work?

L’Oréal's Brow Magic is an at-home electronic brow make up applicator and it's been designed to deliver perfect brows without the need for several products or pencils, time or more extremes like microblading or tattooing.

Brow Magic was created in partnership with Prinker - a company that specialises in printed, non-permanent tattoos. The electronic, handheld device features 2,400 tiny nozzles and utilises printing technology with up to 1,200 drops per inch (dpi) printing resolution.

In order to create a precise brow shape for the device to then print onto your face, you'll first need to use the Brow Magic app which utilises L’Oréal's Modiface AR technology to scan your face and deliver recommendations.

Once your face has been scanned, you can select the desired shape from the recommendations, thickness and effect.

It's possible to alter the recommendation, such as choose longer or shorter, as well as select the colour you want. After you've made your selection, it's recommended you use the Brow Magic primer and then you move the Brow Magic device across your first eyebrow and swipe the device across in a single, sweeping motion.

What are the results of the L’Oréal's Brow Magic like and what's it like in action?

We were treated to a demo of the L’Oréal's Brow Magic and it's a game changer for achieving great brows if you don't know what you're doing normally. Brows can dramatically change a person's look, but it's not always easy to figure out what you actually need to fill in, or what the best-shape or style brows are to suit your face.

The Brow Magic app scans a face quickly and offers recommendations within around a minute so when we say quick, it really is speedy. Certainly speedier than getting out your trusty brow pencil and drawing your strokes and blending anyway.

More than that though, the Brow Magic makes creating perfect brows so unbelievably simple. Sure, there are those that are great at mapping brows for themselves and others, like those trained in HD Brows for example, but for those that don't have training in those areas, the Brow Magic does all the hard work for you.

Based on our demo during CES 2023, the Brow Magic is very simple to use and the results are excellent. We didn't use it on our face - instead it was drawn onto an arm, but the brush strokes of the created brow were very detailed.

It's said the Brow Magic's results will last all day, or up to two days when used with the Brow Magic Primer, and it's said you can remove them using normal make up remover. We couldn't test this element, but certainly the experience from start to finish and what is produced is great.

How much is L’Oréal's Brow Magic and when will it be available?

The L’Oréal Brow Magic is set to retail for between $149 and $199. Final pricing hasn't been confirmed as yet, but that's still an accessible price point for the technology.

L’Oréal has said it is aiming to bring the device out before the end of 2023 in the US. It is said to be coming to Europe in 2024 so perfect brows are hopefully not too far away from reach. In the meantime, we will continue with our trusty pencil but we will be thrilled to see this device eventually appear and test it out properly.