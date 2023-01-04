LAS VEGAS (Pocket-lint) - L'Oréal announced a couple of new prototype devices at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, including a handheld robotised make up applicator called Hapta, and an at-home electronic brow make up applicator called Brow Magic.

Brow Magic has been designed to deliver perfect brows at home without the need for multiple products, time or more extremes like micro blading. That said, it can seemingly help map a perfect brow based on your natural brow and facial features for those considering micro blading or semi-permanent make up.

The device is claimed to be the first handheld, electronic brow make up applicator to offer users a precise brow shape in seconds. It uses the company's Modiface AR technology to scan your face and make recommendations for micro blading, micro-shading or filler effects.

To use the device, you'd open the Open the L'Oréal Brow Magic app and scan face with the Modiface brow reader. You'd then select desired shape, thickness, and effect, brush the L’Oréal Brow Magic primer through brows. Following this, you'd move the printer across the eyebrow in a single, sweeping motion and finish by applying a topcoat to lock in the look.

L'Oréal claims Brow Magic's results will last all day and can be easily removed with a standard make up remover.

Meanwhile, the company also revealed Hapta - a handheld robotised make up applicator designed for those with limited hand and arm mobility.

Developed over six years by researchers, scientists and engineers, L'Oréal has said the key to the device is a combination of built-in smart motion controls, as well as customisable attachments. Hapta is claimed to deliver users a full range of motion, increased ease of use for opening packaging and precision application for tasks such as applying lipstick, which requires a stead hand.

L'Oreal's Hapta leveling device will be piloted with L'Oréal-owned Lancôme in 2023, first with a lipstick applicator followed by additional makeup applications in the future, according to the company. Brow Magic meanwhile, is also expected to debut in 2023, though no pricing or details have been revealed as yet.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.