Struggling with condensation? The Karcher Window Vac could be the answer

(Pocket-lint) - The Karcher Window Vac might have seemed like an unnecessary accessory for you home, but with temperatures plummeting and energy costs rising, many people are choosing to heat their homes less.

That, coupled with keeping windows and doors firmly shut to reduce heat loss means less ventilation - which is leading to a lot more people experiencing condensation on their windows.

Over time, that condensation can lead to the growth of mould, damage window frames, ledges and paintwork or even the plaster. So dealing with that moisture is important. We know, because it's happening to us.

The Karcher Window Vac might be an easy tech solution to deal with some of the problem. Of course, it's better to air rooms to let the damp air out, but using the Karcher device you can easily vac away the condensation and get rid of a lot of that liquid.

The Karcher Window Vac is really easy to use. After charging, you just press the button and run the squeegee head over the window and the condensation will be sucked into the tank. Once the tank is full, all you have to do is empty it and it's ready to go again.

It's a quick and easy way to deal with condensation without having to bother with soggy cloths to mop everything up and just a quick pass over your windows in the morning or evening will reduce the amount of water you have left on them.

It's convenient to leave in a bathroom and just grab and you'll soon find that you have drier windows, rather than watching the mould grow. It's also really good for cleaning up spillages in the kitchen on hard surfaces, or as part of your window cleaning routine all year round.

You can expect to pay around £40.

Writing by Chris Hall.