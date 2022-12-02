Nacon introduces the MG-X Pro game controller for iPhone

(Pocket-lint) - Nacon has announced a new version of its MG-X Pro controller, and this one's designed for iPhone users.

If you're unfamiliar, the Nacon MG-X Pro is a split-style game controller that holds your phone in the middle, resulting in a form factor akin to the Nintendo Switch or Valve Steam Deck.

Released earlier this year, the Android version of the MG-X Pro has proven to be a popular choice with mobile gamers.

It has an ergonomic grip like you'd find on a traditional controller, but a better balance in the hand than clamping your phone on top, it's pretty much the best of both worlds.

The MG-X Pro is an officially licenced Xbox controller, designed for use with cloud streaming on Game Pass Ultimate. Upon purchase, you get one month's free access to Game Pass Ultimate so you can try it out.

Now, iPhone gamers can get in on the action too, the new version has official Made For iPhone certification from Apple, so you can be sure it'll work well with iOS.

It connects via Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with a wide range of iPhone models dating back to the 6S and including the chunky iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The controller offers 20 hours of battery life per charge, and charges via an included USB-C cable when you run out of juice.

It has an asymmetrical Xbox-style layout and button markings, ensuring Xbox users feel right at home.

The Nacon MG-X Pro for iPhone is available today at a price of €120 / $99.99

Writing by Luke Baker.