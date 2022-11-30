You can buy the actual 1989 Batmobile if you have a cool $1.5m

(Pocket-lint) - Have you ever wished that you could own your very own Batmobile? You probably have, and now you can own one from the 1989 movie - for $1.5 million.

It isn't every day that you get the chance to own a piece of automotive and movie memorabilia, but now is your chance to own one of the best gadgets around. That Batmobile from 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns is up for sale.

The car itself was designed by illustrator Julian Caldow and then built by John Evans and his SFX team at Pinewood Studios in England. But it's only a prop car and while it can move, its electric motor is limited to 30mph at most.

That doesn't mean that this thing isn't cool, though. The car comes with a working flame thrower and hook launchers, which is more than can be said for your car.

Those wondering where the car's been for the last 30 years will be interested to learn that it's now being sold by a private collector, but before they picked it up it spent time at the New Jersey Six Flags park and was used as a prop for a Batman rollercoaster. That's quite the fall from grace, but you can now give it a good home - for a price.

The Batmobile is up for sale at Classic Auto Mall for $1.5 million and that's where you can go to take a look at more photos of what is sure to go down as one of the movie world's most iconic cars.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.