This is a quick and easy way to massively improve your listening experience.

Hidizs, the award-winning tech company known for its innovative audio products, is pleased to announce the launch of its newest DAC. This December, audiophiles everywhere can look forward to a new level of sound experience with the all-new XO MQA Dongle.

Hidizs is no stranger to producing top-tier audio products. Its AP80 PRO-X and S9 Pro are two best-selling devices that have earned rave reviews from users around the world. Now, Hidizs is introducing a new and improved DAC that will take your listening experience to the next level.

What is a DAC?

Before we get into what makes the Hidizs XO so special, let's take a step back and talk about what a DAC is.

A Digital-to-Analog Converter (or "DAC") is an electronic device that transforms digital audio files into analogue signals. It takes digital data - such as stored music files - and converts it into sound waves that are playable through speakers or headphones. Think of it as taking something static (digital data) and turning it into something dynamic (actual sound).

Why you should consider getting a DAC

A dedicated DAC in your home setup offers several advantages over relying on your computer's built-in sound card or your phone's audio output capabilities. An independent, good-quality DAC boosts the performance of your system by providing higher bitrates and better clarity than standard outputs.

With a dedicated device, you'll get more detail in the highs and lows of each song, plus richer textures across all frequencies - allowing you to enjoy every note and every beat with clarity and precision like never before!

What makes the Hidizs XO special?

Design

The dongle's exterior is made of an ultra-durable, high-density aluminium alloy shell that has been machined with a 5-axis CNC process for maximum precision. But that's not all: for the first time ever, the XO MQA Dongle stands out from the crowd thanks to its unique etched design.

On both sides of the dongle are micron-level complex and meticulous metal drillings in the shape of Hidizs' initials - "H." This intricate etching must be seen to be believed; scattered around in a net shape, it creates an eye-catching effect when combined with the built-in RGB LED light tubes.

Features

The Hidizs XO dongle boasts several impressive features that make it stand out from its competitors. For starters, it includes dual ESS SABRE ES9219C DAC chips and supports MQA 16X decoding, which significantly enhances sound quality.

It also includes the HiBy Music APP, making it easy to access your favourite music with just one touch. Its stylish RGB LED light is a patented Hidiz innovation that adds extra flair to your listening experience.

On top of all that, the dongle comes with both a single-ended 3.5mm and balanced 2.5mm jack for optimal sound output options. It also has a sampling rate indicator light and a physical button for RGB LED lights, including a filter mode switch for added convenience and customization.

In addition, the Hidizs XO dongle is Hi-Res Audio and MQA certified, so you can rest assured you're getting top-of-the-line sound quality from the product.

With support for all major digital formats, dual headphone outputs with independent volume control, and a custom-designed amp circuit for added clarity and power, the Hidizs XO is sure to become an essential part of any audiophile setup. The intuitive UI makes it easy to use - even for beginners!

This is an ideal audio addition for experienced audiophiles and beginners alike; it's available for the special pre-sale price of $89 right now and until 21 December from the Hidizs website, after which time this great product will be $99 - so be sure to check it out for yourself!