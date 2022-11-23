(Pocket-lint) - Zhiyun is best known for its range of camera-stabilising gimbals, but now, it has its sights set on the professional lighting market.

The brand has introduced two new products, the Fiveray M40 pocket light and the Fiveray F100 stick light.

The M40 is a pocketable continuous light, with an impressive output of 40W and 14,000 lux. Zhiyun says similar-size pocket lights only typically offer between 5 and 13W output, so this thing is seriously bright.

In addition, it has a controllable colour temperature that is adjustable between 2700K and 6200K without strobing. The Fiveray M40 promises a CRI of 96+ and a TLCI of 97+

The F100 is a much larger stick-shaped device and it offers full RGB lighting control. It can deliver 20,708 lux at its peak power of 100W.

Zhiyun says the F100 utilises five times more LED chips than its competitors for ultra-bright and seamless light output.

The F100 stick light can be mounted in Zhiyun's own mount or on a tripod or light stand for a variety of filming scenarios.

Optional accessories will be available to help shape the light including a diffuser and grid attachment.

The Fiveray M40 will retail for £99 / $99 / €119 and the F100 will cost £249 / $249 / €299. Both products will be available from December 7 2022.

The brand will be running an introductory buy-one-get-one-free offer with selected retailers including Amazon, B&H and the Zhiyun website.

Writing by Luke Baker.