Rode's NT-USB+ microphone launches with next-generation features

(Pocket-lint) - Rode has revealed that it's updating its legendary NT-USB with new features that include not only a studio-grade condenser capsule but also an internal DSP (Digital Signal Processor) for advanced audio processing.

The NT-USB+ boasts an ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamp along with advanced audio processing powered by APHEX.

This gives the plug-and-play USB microphone access to various different effects and settings that make it sound even better. That includes a compressor, noise gate and legendary Aural Exciter and Big Bottom effects via RØDE Central and RØDE Connect.

Rode says the NT-USB+ is an all-in-one solution for capturing professional sound, with a compact and portable design that makes it ideal for a range of users including musicians, podcasters, streamers and more.

The studio-grade condenser capsule and tight cardioid polar pattern ensures clear audio capture and a professional sound. The built-in pre-amp also gives you access to high-resolution 24-bit/48kHz analogue-to-digital conversion for superb clarity as well.

Rode CEO Damien Wilson spoke about the new launch:

"With the NT-USB+, we are setting a new standard. We have kept the form factor and functionality that made the original such a success and introduced several new features, integrating cutting-edge technology for the next wave of creators. Plug-and-play USB audio has never sounded this good."

The Rode NT-USB+ offers plug-and-play compatibility with Mac and Windows computers but also works with both Android and iOS smartphones as well. It boasts zero-latency headphone monitoring via a 3.5mm jack and that has a high power output as well.

Writing by Adrian Willings.