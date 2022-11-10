Noblechairs introduces its Legend series gaming chairs

(Pocket-lint) - Noblechairs has announced its latest gaming chair offering, and it's called the Legend.

The new chair takes design cues from the streamlined shape of the brand's Icon chair and combines it with the automotive-inspired cut-outs of the Epic, sprinkling in high-end features like the adjustable lumbar support found on the flagship Hero chair.

The result is a cocktail of the brand's most sought-after features, all in one chair. If you've been looking for all of the flagship adjustability, but prefer a sleeker design, this could be the model for you.

As usual, the chair benefits from 4D armrests, a rocker mechanism, height adjustment and reclining functionality.

It's available in a range of finishes, with the most striking being the new tricolour black, white and red option. This one gives us a bit of a Mass Effect vibe.

It's also available in black, brown or white PU leather options, for a more subdued classic look.

If you prefer something more breathable, you can opt for the TX edition, which has a soft fabric covering in an anthracite colourway.

The Noblechairs Legend is available from today and prices differ depending on the colourway:

The Black, Java and Tricolour options retail for $689 / £459.95 / €539.90.

The White edition is available for $669 / £449.99 / €519.90.

The TX series costs $639 / £419.99 / €489.90.

Writing by Luke Baker.