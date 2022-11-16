Tech made easier: ESR's latest range of must-have products

(Pocket-lint) - A leading brand of mobile accessories and the global tech company that introduced the world's first magnetic wireless car charger has just launched new products. ESR's unique patented technology for mobile accessories continues to make tech usage easier and a visual joy.

Keep reading to find out more about the impressive features of their latest premium accessories.

HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger With CryoBoost

Many of us charge our iPhones while using them. But connecting them to a USB cable while it takes a long time to charge isn't the most convenient option. The ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger takes a giant step forward in technology by addressing both problems.

It's the fastest MagSafe charger for iPhones in use, with CryoBoost technology to keep your phone cool. You'll receive "power in a snap" as soon as your phone is connected to the charging pad.

The iPhone and Air Pods charging pads have a strong magnetic lock to keep them in place. The 360-degree magnetic ring lets you adjust your iPhone to any angle for comfortable viewing.

This 3-in-1 magnetic charging station keeps your prized Apple devices organized while delivering a blazing-fast charge. You can keep it close by while you sleep peacefully, as the dark charging mode turns off the status lights.

The ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost looks stylish and sleek in Arctic white. It's compatible with iPhone 12, 13, 14, AirPod Pro 3, 2, and Apple Watch.

HaloLock Wireless Car Charger With CryoBoost

The HaloLock Wireless Car Charger with CryoBoost is the fastest MagSafe in-car charger for iPhones while using navigation. The CryoBoost technology offers super-fast charging while the built-in cooling fan and heat dissipation keep your phone’s temperature regulated as you use it.

Once your phone interacts with the charging pad, you can position your phone at any angle for the most convenient navigation view. It offers a solid magnetic lock with a non-slip silicone ring and 18 built-in magnets to accommodate up to 1,400 grams. You can rest assured that your phone will remain entirely in place throughout your journey, even when driving over uneven surfaces.

The ESR HaloLock Wireless Car Charger with CryoBoost is available in black and compatible with iPhones 12, 13, and 14.

HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank

The HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank makes charging easier with its on-demand high-quality kickstand. This built-in feature can freely adjust up to a 70-degree angle for comfortable FaceTiming, and stays firmly in place when not in use.

This wireless power bank will charge your phone wirelessly while using a USB-C connection. The built-in powerful magnets securely lock your phone in place and can support a weight of 1,000 grams. Your phone will automatically align and remain aligned with your phone, then starts charging as soon as contact is made between the phone and the charging pad. It delivers 10,000mAH of power, and you can choose between wireless or wired charging without affecting the phone's performance.

The HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank is available in white and black, and it's compatible with iPhone 12, 13, 14, MagSafe, and HaloLock cases.

Alternatively, the kickstand is also available with a lower battery capacity of 5,000mAH.

Krystec Clear Case With HaloLock

The Krystec Clear Case with HaloLock uses cutting-edge technology for ultra-yellowing-resistant clarity and maintains its ultra-clear look. It offers Military grade protection with enhanced shock absorption to withstand knocks and drops, and features a thin layer of polymer around the sides for a firmer and more comfortable grip. It also supports "place-and-go" wireless charging with built-in magnets accommodating a weight of up to 1,500 grams.

The Krystec Clear Case with HaloLock easy phone protection enhances the natural beauty of your phone with a modern clear colour. It's compatible with iPhone 14.

Classic Kickstand Case With HaloLock

This classic kickstand case with HaloLock technology makes tech easier with its adjustable and durable zinc-alloy kickstand. The feature lets you enjoy your favourite content as it adjusts to any angle between 0 to 85 degrees. The strong magnetic lock supports a holding force of 1,500 grams for additional security on HaloLock or MagSafe products.

This kickstand case is built for longevity as it protects your phone with military-grade drop protection and reinforced Air-Guard corners. Its crystal-clear acrylic is scratch-resistant, too.

The Classic Kickstand Case is compatible with iPhone 14 and 13.