(Pocket-lint) - Zhiyun's smartphone stabilisers have been long-standing favourites with mobile filmmakers and content creators.

The brand has now introduced its latest addition to the popular Smooth lineup, the Smooth 5S, designed to cater to all your smartphone filmmaking needs in one portable package.

The Zhiyun Smooth 5S packs upgraded magnetic steel motors that can handle larger and heavier smartphones than previous models.

It's also designed with external lenses in mind, with a wider phone clamp and enough grunt to handle the added weight.

It has a built-in fill light on the rear, which can be used in conjunction with two modular magnetic lights to illuminate any scene.

The light is found on the stabilising arm and has a 5000K temperature with a 90+ CRI and 2 watts of output power. Zhiyun says it can illuminate up to 15 square metres, in all directions.

The gimbal supports both vertical and horizontal shooting and keeps a suite of intuitive controls at your fingertips.

It charges in just 2 hours via USB PD fast charging and offers up to a massive 25-hours shooting time on a single charge.

The ZY Cami companion app enables features like AI tracking, gesture control, cloning and motion time-lapse functionality.

It's available in two colourways, either a professional black and grey option or a stormtrooper-esque black-and-white variant.

The Zhiyun Smooth 5S can be purchased from today at a price of $219 / £219 / €239.

Writing by Luke Baker.